Hyundai and Kia launch free EV inspections in Korea after a fire sparks concerns

South Korea’s largest automakers, Hyundai and Kia, launched a free EV inspection service after a fire sparked concerns in the region. To ease anxiety, EV drivers can visit a Hyundai or Kia service center to get a free inspection.

After a Mercedes-Benz EV caught fire at an apartment complex in Incheon, South Korea, government officials are urging automakers to disclose battery info to ease concerns.

Hyundai, Kia, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz are among the companies that have voluntarily released this information. Hyundai mostly uses LG Energy Soluton and SK On, while Kia’s EVs are mostly powered by LGES and SK, with two models using CATL batteries.

Mercedes uses CATL and Fararis Energy batteries, both from China, in addition to LGES and SK.

Although Mercedes did not reveal the supplier behind the fire, local media said it was Farasis Energy. Korea’s transport ministry reportedly urged Mercedes to inspect the vehicle in question.

Mercedes Korea joined Hyundai and Kia, announcing it will offer free EV inspections on all models on Wednesday.

Mercedes also plans to donate 4.5 million won ($3.3 million) to help residents affected by the fire.

Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis EV owners can make a reservation at a service center nationwide to get a free inspection. The service will check insulation resistance, voltage deviation, cooling system, damage to connecting cables and connectors, underbody damage, and faulty codes.

“Through this inspection, we will help alleviate anxiety about electric vehicles and support customers in driving safely,” a Hyundai official said.

Although when an EV fire occurs, it gets blasted by the media, studies show it’s actually less common than in gas-powered cars.

Sweden’s Authority for Social Protection and Preparedness (via Edmunds) found that out of around 611,000 EVs, about 20 per year have had a fire. So, about 1 in every 30,550.

Gas-powered cars, with about 4.4 million, had about 3,400 during the same time period. That’s about 1 in every 1,294, a drastic difference.

Another study from Australia’s EV FireSafe found that the chance of an EV battery catching fire was 0.0012%. Although the report noted that similar data was hard to find, it estimated that the fire risk for combustion vehicles was around 0.1%. Still, giving the edge to EVs by a long shot.

That said, the free EV inspections are nothing more than to alleviate concerns in Korea.

