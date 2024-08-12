 Skip to main content

Enphase Energy’s Level 2 home EV chargers now come with NACS connectors

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Aug 12 2024 - 2:25 pm PT
2 Comments
Enphase Energy NACS
Image: Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy (Nasdaq: ENPH) has launched North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors for its entire line of Level 2 home IQ EV chargers.

The global energy technology company and supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems launched J1772-enabled Level 2 residential IQ EV chargers in the US and Canada in October 2023.

Now Enphase Energy is offering residential EV chargers with NACS connectors for Teslas and other NACS-compatible EVs. Enphase’s app allows for energy management and custom scheduling of the Level 2 charger, and if it’s integrated with the Enphase Energy System, additional features allow you to charge your EV with excess solar. Plus, the 25-foot cable has an auto-sensing connector handle that automatically opens a Tesla’s charge port.

The IQ EV chargers come in power levels ranging from 32 to 64 amps and have a fully sealed NEMA 4-rated enclosure for indoor and outdoor use and an operating temperature range of –22F to 122F (–30C to 50C).

Read more: Enphase Energy introduces US-made solar solutions that qualify for up to 50% in tax credits

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –trusted affiliate link*

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications