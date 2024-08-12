Enphase Energy’s Level 2 home EV chargers now come with NACS connectors

Image: Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy (Nasdaq: ENPH) has launched North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors for its entire line of Level 2 home IQ EV chargers.

The global energy technology company and supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems launched J1772-enabled Level 2 residential IQ EV chargers in the US and Canada in October 2023.

Now Enphase Energy is offering residential EV chargers with NACS connectors for Teslas and other NACS-compatible EVs. Enphase’s app allows for energy management and custom scheduling of the Level 2 charger, and if it’s integrated with the Enphase Energy System, additional features allow you to charge your EV with excess solar. Plus, the 25-foot cable has an auto-sensing connector handle that automatically opens a Tesla’s charge port.

The IQ EV chargers come in power levels ranging from 32 to 64 amps and have a fully sealed NEMA 4-rated enclosure for indoor and outdoor use and an operating temperature range of –22F to 122F (–30C to 50C).

