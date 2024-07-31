 Skip to main content

The US to turn a Manhattan Project nuclear site into a 1 GW solar farm

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Jul 31 2024 - 5:00 pm PT
4 Comments
Manhattan Project solar
Photo: United States Department of Energy - Image N1D0069267., Public Domain, via Wikimedia

The US Department of Energy (DOE) plans to build a 1 GW solar farm on a former top-secret Manhattan Project nuclear site in Washington State.

The DOE’s plan is to work with Hecate Energy to repurpose the Hanford Site, an 8,000-acre federal land site, as part of the Cleanup to Clean Energy initiative launched in July 2023. The program aims to repurpose parts of DOE-owned lands – parts of which were previously used in the US’s nuclear weapons program – for clean energy generation.

Hecate Energy was chosen through a competitive qualifications-based process for evaluating and ranking proposals. DOE and Hecate Energy will undergo a negotiation process for a realty agreement, and DOE notes that it may cancel negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason during that time.       

The future-solar Hanford Site in Washington State, established in 1943, was a top-secret location for the Manhattan Project during World War II, where nuclear reactors produced plutonium for the world’s first atomic bombs. It sits in a section of semi-arid desert along the Columbia River.

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said, “… DOE is transforming thousands of acres of land at our Hanford site into a thriving center of carbon-free solar power generation, leading by example in cleaning up our environment and delivering new economic opportunities to local communities.”

Under the Biden-Harris administration, nearly 90 GW of solar capacity has been added to the grid, enough to power roughly 13 million homes.

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google.

