Tesla ‘Full Self-driving’ was on during fatal crash with motorcyclist, police says

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jul 31 2024 - 2:56 pm PT
8 Comments
Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.69 barrier

Tesla’s ‘Full Self-driving’ features were reportedly on during a previously reported fatal crash with a motorcyclist, according to the police.

In April, we reported on a tragic accident where a driver in a Tesla vehicle admitted to using “Autopilot” and not paying attention when he drove “his car lurched forward and crashed into the motorcycle in front of him” – killing the motorcyclist.

According to the original report, the driver admitted that he was using ‘Autopilot’ and not paying attention.

Now, a new police report following access to the Tesla’s vehicle data claims that the vehicle was actually using Tesla’s latest ‘Full Self-Driving’ system.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide because of his lack of attention (via Reuters):

The 56-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide based on his admission that he was looking at his cell phone while using the driver assistant feature.

According to NHTSA, this is the second known fatal crash while Tesla’s Full Self-Driving features were activated.

Electrek’s Take

Again, the responsibility is with the driver. Tesla says that you have to pay attention when using these features and therefore, if something happens while you are not paying attention. It’s on you.

However, I think Tesla is very well aware that his system is being abused by some people and I think it has a responsibility to try to curb abuse.

There are simply too many people who believe it is safe to use these features without paying attention. I think that comments made by Tesla’s own CEO and people that Tesla and Musk frequently promote have contributed to that.

You can’t dumb-proof everything, but I think Tesla should put more effort into discouraging abuse. It’s literally a life or death situation.

