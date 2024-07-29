Range Rover Sport Electric is already out for testing as a smaller, sportier EV

Range Rover is charging ahead with its second EV out for testing. The Range Rover Sport Electric was caught out in the wild ahead of the brand’s first electric SUV official debut later this year.

Range Rover will unveil its first all-electric SUV later this year. Ahead of its official debut, the Range Rover EV is already generating strong interest.

After opening orders in December, Range Rover’s EV had over 16,000 buyers lined up by February. Last month, Range Rover said the waitlist had reached over 38,000, more than doubling in just a few months.

We got a sneak peek at the electric SUV in April after the first prototype images were revealed. The automaker claims its EV can drive through 33.5″ (850 mm) of water.

If so, it would top GMC’s Hummer EV (32″) and the Toyota Land Cruiser (27.5″). Range Rover also said its in-house propulsion enables the brand’s first EV to “exceed its already renowned performance on low-grip surfaces, ensuring all-terrain, all-weather, and all-surface capability.”

Range Rover Electric prototype (Source: JLR)

The electric Range Rover is equipped with a new traction control system, a brand first, for improved control in slippery conditions.

Rand Rover is testing the electric SUV in extreme weather conditions before it takes the sheets off later this year. Ahead of its debut, Range Rover’s second EV, the Electric Sport, has also been spotted testing.

Range Rover electric testing in Sweden (Source: JLR)

Range Rover Sport Electric is out for testing

Range Rover revealed earlier this year that a medium-sized electric SUV prototype was being developed.

Although several models have been delayed, the Range Rover Sport Electric looks to be on track.

The Range Rover Sport Electric, a smaller and sportier version of the brand’s first EV, was caught testing for the first time by the folks at Motor.es.

Range Rover Electric prototype (Source: JLR)

The new model was spotted alongside the upcoming Range Rover Electric on the roads in Southern Europe. From the spy shots, you can see the model is nearly complete. It will pull much of the new tech, design, and features included in the Range Rover Electric but in a smaller package.

Like the brand’s first EV, the Range Rover Sport Electric will be based on the MLA platform with an 800V system. With a 100 kWh battery, the smaller EV is expected to get over 310 miles (500 km) WLTP range.

Range Rover Electric (Source: JLR)

The Range Rover Electric is expected to show its face for the first time later this year. With the brand’s first EV debuting later this year, a 2025 launch can not be ruled out.

JLR’s CEO Adrian Mardell said earlier this year, “We talked about six Land Rovers by 2026. The reality is we’re likely to have six JLR products by 2026.”

These are expected to include the Range Rover Electric and Sport and two smaller models, possibly the Evoque and Velar. The other two will be Jaguar. The Defender is also poised for an EV replacement with a smaller option expected to launch.