Ford expands Super Duty truck production to Ontario after three-row electric SUV delay

Ford announced plans to build F-Series Super Duty trucks in Ontario on Thursday. The announcement comes after Ford delayed the launch of its first three-row electric SUV at the facility.

Ford to build Super Duty trucks in Ontario amid EV delay

Ford will begin building Super Duty trucks at its Oakville Assembly plant in Ontario, Canada, starting in 2026.

The company is boosting production with up to 100,000 units spread across three plans. Ford will now build the pickups in Kentucky, Ohio, and Ontario. According to Ford, its Kentucky truck and Ohio Assembly plans are operating at full capacity.

Ford said the move “paves the way to bring multi-energy technology to the next generation of Super Duty trucks.” CEO Jim Farley explained Ford is adding production because it “can’t meet demand.”

Despite plans to build more Super Duty trucks, Farley said, “We look forward to introducing thee-row electric utility vehicles.”

Ford delayed the launch of its next-gen EVs, including its first three-row electric SUV, in April, with plans to expand its hybrid lineup.

Ford electric Explorer (Source: Ford)

Ford’s three-row electric SUV is expected to launch in 2027, two years later than initially planned. The delay will give time “for the consumer market for three-row EVs to develop further.”

According to Ford, boosting Super Duty production in Ontario will add around 1,800 more. Ford claims this is 400 more than what would have been needed to build the three-row electric SUV. Ford confirmed it still plans to build its next-gen electric pickup at its Tennessee EV center.

Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Edition (Source: Ford)

After selling nearly 24,000 EVs in the second quarter, Ford remained the second best-selling EV brand in the US behind Tesla.

Electrek’s Take

Ford’s announcement comes as rivals like GM are also pulling back on EV initiatives. GM’s CEO Mary Barra said during an event this week that the automaker would not hit its goal of building 1 million EVs next year.

The move is surprising, given Farley’s recent comments. Farley said the US is “just in love with these monster vehicles” earlier this month, referring to larger trucks and SUVs.

Although he agreed, “I love them too,” Farley acknowledged a “radical change” is needed. Ford is shifting gears to focus on smaller, more profitable EVs.

The company has been poaching talent from Tesla, Rivian, Lucid, and Apple to develop a new low-cost EV platform.

Ford is expected to launch its first EV on the platform in 2027. It’s expected to cost around $30,000, and according to Farley, it will be profitable.