 Skip to main content

Genesis to launch hybrids ASAP after it ‘overachieved’ with EVs

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jul 17 2024 - 10:51 am PT
9 Comments
Genesis-hybrids

The Korean luxury brand wants to bring hybrids to market as soon as possible. Genesis revealed plans to launch hybrids for “as many models as possible.” The comments come after Genesis “overachieved” with EVs, according to the brand’s director of vehicle development, Tyrone Johnson.

Genesis hybrids are coming ASAP

Genesis has become a dark horse in the luxury electric vehicle market. As luxury rivals like Mercedes and Porsche saw EV sales slide in Q2, Genesis continued gaining ground.

In the US, Genesis had the second-highest EV share of total brand sales in Q2, behind Cadillac and BMW.

According to Kelley Blue Book Data, Genesis sales rose 36% in the second quarter. Sales of the larger GV70 Electrified are up 256% through the first half of 2024.

Despite this, Genesis plans to launch hybrids as soon as possible, according to global head Mike Song. Song said at Goodwood FOS, “Customers now want hybrid more than EV, so we really want to bring Genesis hybrid into the market as soon as possible.”

Song added, “We will apply it to as many models as possible.” The comments suggest Genesis is backtracking on plans to launch fully electric models from 2025.

Genesis-hybrids
Left to right: Genesis GV60, Electrified GV70, and Electrified G80 (source: Genesis)

Genesis’ vehicle development boss said the luxury automaker has “overachieved” in key markets like Europe. Johnson explained, “We’re constantly reassessing what it is that we’re doing, and sometimes you need to make slight adjustments.”

Although Genesis plans to launch hybrids, Song reiterated, “We will have 100 percent electrified vehicles,” and electric is still its future.

Genesis-hybrids
Genesis GV60 at a Tesla Supercharger (Source: Genesis)

The comments come as Genesis is developing a new EV platform, which is expected to be brand-exclusive (separate from Hyundai).

Electrek’s Take

Genesis follows other automakers, like Ford and GM, with plans to launch more hybrids. The move is seemingly putting the luxury brand in reverse.

As Song explained, “Five years back, we anticipated that the EV era would arrive very quickly, and we really wanted to be a leader and a disruptor in the EV space.” Genesis is now a leader.

However, focusing on hybrid tech, at this point, could set it back. Chinese EV makers, like BYD, are already launching all-electric luxury cars. And many of them offer more features, range, and other tech.

What do you think about Genesis’s move toward hybrids? Is it a setback? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Top Gear

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Genesis

Genesis

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications