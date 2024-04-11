Tesla unveils new Sport Seats to absorb Model S Plaid’s insane power

Tesla has unveiled new Sport Seats for the Model S Plaid to absorb the electric supercar’s insane power better.

While it’s in the form of a family sedan, the Model S Plaid could easily pass as an electric supercar with its 1.99-second 0 to 60 mph acceleration.

That’s more power than anyone would need, but it is fun.

Some Model S Plaid owners even like to take the fun to the racetrack. When cornering, you can really feel the Gs on the racetrack.

Tesla’s Model S seats are comfortable, but they are not designed for super-spirited driving, which the rest of the vehicle enables.

Today, Tesla decided to address the issue with the release of new Sports Seats:

New Model S Plaid Sport Seats



If you know what high-G cornering means, these seats are for you



– Increased lateral support

– Modular seat architecture for comfort & support, plus same 12-way power adjust, heating & ventilation

– High performance suede for increased grip &… pic.twitter.com/Up7fCVo6SL — Tesla (@Tesla) April 12, 2024

They obviously feature much more pronounced side support. Here are the main features of the seats:

Increased lateral support

Modular seat architecture for comfort & support, plus same 12-way power adjust, heating & ventilation

High performance suede for increased grip & reduced weight

Here’s another look at the new seats:

The seats are now standard for the $90,000 Model S Plaid and included on all cars built since the beginning of the month.

Electrek’s Take

We had known new sports seats were coming to the new Model 3 Performance, which is expected to be unveiled any day, but it makes sense that the Model S Plaid would get them first.

The vehicle’s level of performance deserves sports seats.

I am surprised that Tesla is making it standard rather than a paid option, but we’ll take it.