Daily EV Recap: Tesla’s Model 3 Plaid nears release

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):

Ford Mustang Mach-E price cuts are proving affordable EVs are in demand

Tesla gives rare update on Tesla Semi electric truck program

BYD sold over 300,000 EVs in Q1, but is it enough to keep its lead over Tesla?

China’s largest carmaker to cut thousands of jobs at its joint ventures with GM and Volkswagen

It certainly looks like Tesla is about to unveil the Model 3 Ludicrous tonight

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!