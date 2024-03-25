Tesla releases new vision-based auto parking system

Tesla has started to release a new version of its auto parking system, an updated automated parking for its newer vision-only vehicles.

Ever since Tesla stopped using ultrasonic sensors in its new vehicles and only relied on cameras for its ADAS features, its vehicles have lacked auto-parking features.

That move started in 2022.

Two years later, Tesla is finally starting to bring auto parking to its newer vehicles, and it might have been worth the wait.

The new feature is visually different than the existing Autopark feature in Tesla vehicles equipped with ultrasonic proximity sensors.

The parking spots are highlighted differently, and the driver can select one from the screen:

Tesla autopark for vision only non-USS Model Y! At long last! So far I'm pretty impressed. It's way better than the old autopark.@AndyZeGerman @28delayslater pic.twitter.com/Hi25l7T1XL — Space Cat 🐈🚀 (@raderje) March 24, 2024

This is a step toward Tesla’s goal to have all its ADAS systems powered completely by its camera-based vision system and neural nets.

Clues in Tesla’s app point to Tesla turning the capacity into a new ‘Tap to Park’ feature, which would enable the driver to tap the parking location and get out of the car while it parks itself.

Eventually, the automaker wants to link this feature to FSD Beta to deliver its promised self-driving capability finally.

Early reviews of Tesla’s new vision-based auto parking are so far pretty good.