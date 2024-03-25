 Skip to main content

Tesla releases new vision-based auto parking system

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Mar 25 2024 - 6:57 am PT
20 Comments
Tesla autopark vision only

Tesla has started to release a new version of its auto parking system, an updated automated parking for its newer vision-only vehicles.

Ever since Tesla stopped using ultrasonic sensors in its new vehicles and only relied on cameras for its ADAS features, its vehicles have lacked auto-parking features.

That move started in 2022.

Two years later, Tesla is finally starting to bring auto parking to its newer vehicles, and it might have been worth the wait.

The new feature is visually different than the existing Autopark feature in Tesla vehicles equipped with ultrasonic proximity sensors.

The parking spots are highlighted differently, and the driver can select one from the screen:

Top comment by Damon Ekstrom

Liked by 7 people

It is absolutely crazy to think that those that paid either $5k for enhanced autopilot or $12k-$15k for FSD went that long without these features.

And this still doesn't address Summon or Smart Summon, which if I'm being honest, Summon should've never been attached to a $5k/$12k package. Being able to inch your car forwards or backwards into a parking spot shouldn't cost thousands of dollars.

View all comments

This is a step toward Tesla’s goal to have all its ADAS systems powered completely by its camera-based vision system and neural nets.

Clues in Tesla’s app point to Tesla turning the capacity into a new ‘Tap to Park’ feature, which would enable the driver to tap the parking location and get out of the car while it parks itself.

Eventually, the automaker wants to link this feature to FSD Beta to deliver its promised self-driving capability finally.

Early reviews of Tesla’s new vision-based auto parking are so far pretty good.

