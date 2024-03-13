 Skip to main content

Tesla restarts production at Gigafactory Berlin after arson attack

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Mar 13 2024 - 1:00 pm PT
2 Comments
Tesla Gigafactory Berlin

Tesla announced that it restarted production at Gigafactory Berlin today after an arson attack killed the power at the factory earlier this month.

Earlier this month, we reported on Tesla having to shut down Gigafactory Berlin after some people set a high voltage pylon on fire, which killed the factory’s power supply.

It was beleived that a group of environmentalists who have been targeting Tesla were behind the attack, which has since been confirmed.

At the time, it wasn’t clear how long it would take for Tesla to relaunch production as the damage to the power supply were significant.

Today, Tesla announced that it was able to restart Model Y production at the plant:

CEO Elon Musk aslo visited the factory today to thank workers for the help in rapidly ramping production back up after the shut down.

Tesla has been dealings with efforts from so-called environmentalists to shut down its expansion project at Gigafactory Berlin. They claim to have concerns about Tesla’s deforestation of the forrest around the factory for the expansion and the company’s water usage – despite the company’s claims that they have addressed those issues.

It’s unclear how much the shutdown will have affected the automaker’s production this quarter. Tesla makes over 5,000 cars per week at the plant and it was shut down for just over a week, but it will also take some time to ramp back up to that level of production.

When accounting for the missing production capacity, the impact of the attack is expected to be valued at over $1 billion in damages.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger