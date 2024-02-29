These canceled New York offshore wind farms totaling 1.7 GW just officially made a comeback

Rendering: South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, Empire Wind

Equinor’s Empire Wind 1 and Eversource and Ørsted’s Sunrise Wind previously canceled their offshore wind contracts with New York, but now they’re back.

Governor Kathy Hochul today (D-NY) announced that New York State conditionally awarded the 810 megawatt (MW) Empire Wind 1 and the 924 MW Sunrise Wind from its fourth offshore wind solicitation.

These two projects had previously canceled contracts made in 2019 as part of New York’s first offshore wind solicitation but reached viable power purchase agreements in this latest round.

New York Offshore Wind Alliance director Fred Zalcman said, “With today’s announcement, the state has deftly navigated the economic headwinds of the post-COVID global economy and has decisively put the US offshore wind industry on a firmer and more inclusive footing while protecting consumer interests.”

Since they’re “shovel-ready” projects, Empire Wind I, located 15 miles off New York’s shore, and Sunrise Wind, located more than 30 miles east of the eastern point of Long Island, have already completed most federal and state permitting milestones. Empire Wind I received final approval of its Construction and Operations plan from the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) last week.

Together, they’ll provide enough clean power for 1 million New York homes and deliver around 10% of New York City and Long Island’s electricity. They’ll reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 3 million metric tons annually, the equivalent annual emissions of over 740,000 cars.

Empire Wind 1 and Sunrise Wind will invest $2 billion in economic development across New York and create 800 near-term construction jobs. They’ll be supported by the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal assembly and staging port (rendering pictured above), which is expected to create 400 construction jobs this year.

Equinor, Eversource, and Ørsted have also committed to an additional $135 million for grid infrastructure on Long Island and $200 million in other transmission-related investments.

Sunrise Wind is scheduled to come online in 2026, and Empire Wind in 2027.

Sam Salustro, vice president of strategic communication at the offshore wind nonprofit Oceantic Network, said:

These new contracts integrate the knowledge gained over the past several years and exemplify a new phase for the industry defined by a better understanding of project finances.

New York State has set a goal to achieve the development of 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035.

Read more: Equinor, bp just scrapped their 1.2 GW Empire Wind 2 offshore wind farm

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. – ad*