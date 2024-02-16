GM makes a $150M deal for sustainable refined graphite with a Canadian miner

Photo: GM

General Motors (GM) has signed a multiyear deal with Quebec-based Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) to supply nearly 20,000 tons of active anode material per year.

General Motors has committed $150 million to support the advancement and construction of NMG’s phase 2 operations that include the production of graphite ore to battery materials. (NMG just made a similar off-take agreement with Panasonic.) NMG’s agreement to supply GM with 19,842 US tons of active anode material annually will run for six years.

The operation is a milestone for EV production in North America because it’s expected to be the first carbon-neutral, environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG)-driven source of natural graphite active anode materials.

Arne H Frandsen, chair of NMG, said, “We welcome GM as a shareholder, invested in our robust North American commercial plan as well as our ESG commitments to responsible production and partnered development with First Nations and communities.”

NMG extracts graphite at its Matawinie Mine, which is then processed into active anode material at its Bécancour battery material plant. (Graphite is the most common anode material due to its high electrical conductivity, low cost, and stable structure.)

The active anode materials will then be delivered to GM’s battery cell plants for battery production and installation into EVs.

“Our collaboration with NMG is a milestone for the industry and in our ongoing development of a more sustainable and resilient battery supply chain,” said GM’s vice president of global purchasing and supply chain, Jeff Morrison.

If you’re considering going solar, it’s always a good idea to get quotes from a few installers. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. It has hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use, and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisors to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –ad*