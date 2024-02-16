 Skip to main content

GM makes a $150M deal for sustainable refined graphite with a Canadian miner

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Feb 16 2024 - 11:28 am PT
General Motors (GM) has signed a multiyear deal with Quebec-based Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) to supply nearly 20,000 tons of active anode material per year.

General Motors has committed $150 million to support the advancement and construction of NMG’s phase 2 operations that include the production of graphite ore to battery materials. (NMG just made a similar off-take agreement with Panasonic.) NMG’s agreement to supply GM with 19,842 US tons of active anode material annually will run for six years.

The operation is a milestone for EV production in North America because it’s expected to be the first carbon-neutral, environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG)-driven source of natural graphite active anode materials.

Arne H Frandsen, chair of NMG, said, “We welcome GM as a shareholder, invested in our robust North American commercial plan as well as our ESG commitments to responsible production and partnered development with First Nations and communities.” 

NMG extracts graphite at its Matawinie Mine, which is then processed into active anode material at its Bécancour battery material plant. (Graphite is the most common anode material due to its high electrical conductivity, low cost, and stable structure.)

The active anode materials will then be delivered to GM’s battery cell plants for battery production and installation into EVs.

“Our collaboration with NMG is a milestone for the industry and in our ongoing development of a more sustainable and resilient battery supply chain,” said GM’s vice president of global purchasing and supply chain, Jeff Morrison

