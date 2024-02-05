 Skip to main content

A 147.5 MW wind farm is breaking ground in Oklahoma – a first for Avangrid

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Feb 5 2024 - 9:49 am PT
oklahoma wind farm
Photo: Avangrid

Orange, Connecticut-based clean energy giant Avangrid just made its first leap into Oklahoma with a new wind farm project.

Avangrid, which is part of the Iberdrola Group, is setting up the Pontotoc Wind project in Pontotoc County, southeast of Oklahoma City. The 147.5 megawatt (MW) wind farm features 33 turbines that will supply around 40,000 households with clean energy. Pontotoc Wind will churn out about 500,000 MWh of electricity annually.

Pedro Azagra, Avangrid’s CEO, said the company is “thrilled to be developing our first renewable energy project in Oklahoma, that will deliver clean, renewable, wind power to the Pontotoc County community along with jobs and local investment.”

Construction is slated to start in 2024, more than 200 jobs will be created during the build. Avangrid is promising over 20 years of local employment opportunities, community investment, and $25 million in property taxes.

Avangrid also worked hand in hand with the US Air Force, ensuring the wind farm’s location supported the Air Force’s mission without any hiccups.

With this Oklahoma wind farm, Avangrid’s renewable capacity is going to hit more than 8.6 gigawatts (GW), making it the third-largest renewable energy operator in the US. And once Pontotoc Wind is up and running, Avangrid will have its green footprint in half the states in the country.

