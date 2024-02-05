A 147.5 MW wind farm is breaking ground in Oklahoma – a first for Avangrid

Photo: Avangrid

Orange, Connecticut-based clean energy giant Avangrid just made its first leap into Oklahoma with a new wind farm project.

Avangrid, which is part of the Iberdrola Group, is setting up the Pontotoc Wind project in Pontotoc County, southeast of Oklahoma City. The 147.5 megawatt (MW) wind farm features 33 turbines that will supply around 40,000 households with clean energy. Pontotoc Wind will churn out about 500,000 MWh of electricity annually.

Pedro Azagra, Avangrid’s CEO, said the company is “thrilled to be developing our first renewable energy project in Oklahoma, that will deliver clean, renewable, wind power to the Pontotoc County community along with jobs and local investment.”

Construction is slated to start in 2024, more than 200 jobs will be created during the build. Avangrid is promising over 20 years of local employment opportunities, community investment, and $25 million in property taxes.

Avangrid also worked hand in hand with the US Air Force, ensuring the wind farm’s location supported the Air Force’s mission without any hiccups.

With this Oklahoma wind farm, Avangrid’s renewable capacity is going to hit more than 8.6 gigawatts (GW), making it the third-largest renewable energy operator in the US. And once Pontotoc Wind is up and running, Avangrid will have its green footprint in half the states in the country.

Read more: This utility in the US Midwest is going to add 3.6 GW of wind and solar

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. – ad*