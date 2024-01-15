Quick Charge Podcast: January 15, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Optimus robot can’t build cars yet, but it is folding clothes
- Panasonic to soon make new batteries for Tesla, could ‘reduce’ EV prices: report
- Elon Musk complains about his smaller stake in Tesla after wasting it on buying Twitter
- Lucid (LCID) poaches Polestar, Maserati exec to spearhead European EV offensive
- BMW declares ‘tipping point’ in shift from gas-powered cars to EVs as sales heat up
- Harvard develops a solid state battery that charges in minutes
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments