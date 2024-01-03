Quick Charge Podcast: January 3, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Cybertruck becomes one of most American-made pickup trucks
- Tesla is banned from driving schools because of new turn signals
- GM Q4 sales: Ultium grows, Bolt ends best year ever, GM EV share low at 3.1%
- Chevy’s Bolt EV is a steal at under $20,000 using the IRS tax credit upfront
- GM is giving a $7,500 incentive on EV models that lost tax credit eligibility
- More bad buzz for Chevy Blazer EV: software glitches, doors that fly open
- The révolution is on: France has record year in EV sales
