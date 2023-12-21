The UK just set a new wind energy generation record

Photo by Sam Forson on Pexels.com

The UK, which felt the punch of Storm Pia today, set a new wind energy generation record in just a half hour this morning, according to National Grid Electricity System Operator data.

The wind energy generation record of 21.8 gigawatts (GW) of clean electricity was set between 8 and 8:30 a.m. this morning, in which wind power provided 56% of the UK’s electricity. This beats the previous record of 21.6 GW set on January 10, 2023.

Nonprofit renewable energy trade association RenewableUK‘s chief executive Dan McGrail said, “In the new year, the renewable energy industry will be working closely with the government to ensure that we maximize investment in new projects, most critically through the next auction for new clean energy projects, to lower everyone’s energy bills and get us to net zero as fast as possible.

“We’re calling for Ministers to be ambitious when they set out new parameters in March for next summer’s auction, which we hope will secure a record amount of new renewable energy capacity and boost jobs in the sector.”

Storm Pia brought high winds that knocked down trees and caused blackouts for tens of thousands of homes. In Northeast England, 40,000 households were without power, energy company Northern Powergrid said.

