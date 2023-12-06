The US’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm delivers its first power

New York’s South Fork Wind has become the first utility-scale offshore wind farm to generate power in the US.

The first operational wind turbine at South Fork Wind sent clean power to Long Island today. The project has completed the installation of two turbines around 35 miles off Montauk, with all 12 SG 11-200 DD Siemens Gamesa turbines expected to be installed by early 2024.

The energy produced is being sold to the Long Island Power Authority under the terms of a 20-year agreement.

Stephanie McClellan, executive director at offshore wind nonprofit Turn Forward, said:

The generation of power from South Fork Wind is an incredible moment in the American clean energy story and for the Long Island communities that will benefit from this project for decades to come.

The 130-megawatt (MW) South Fork Wind will be the US’s first completed utility-scale wind farm in federal waters.

⚡First Power⚡@SouthForkWind is officially delivering its first power, becoming the first utility-scale offshore wind farm in U.S. federal waters to begin providing clean, offshore wind energy to the grid! pic.twitter.com/AVn6eQKV6n — Ørsted U.S. (@OrstedUS) December 6, 2023

Danish renewables giant Ørsted is jointly developing the offshore wind farm with Boston-based energy provider Eversource. South Fork Wind’s first offshore wind turbine foundation was installed at the end of June, and its first US-built offshore substation was completed at the end of July.

South Fork Wind will produce enough clean energy to power 70,000 homes in New York. It will deliver clean energy directly to the electric grid in East Hampton via a single transmission line installed in March.

It will eliminate up to 6 million tons of carbon emissions, or the equivalent of taking 60,000 cars off the road annually over 25 years.

Read more: The US’s largest offshore wind farm just got the green light

Photo: South Fork Wind

