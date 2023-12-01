Tesla secures massive 1.6 GWh Megapack order for giant project

Tesla has secured a massive Megapack order for a new giant energy storage project that will likely become the largest in the world.

The project in question is the Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub (MREH), which is located just outside of Melbourne.

When completed, it will consist of 3 battery systems totaling 600 MW/1.6 GWh of capacity.

That should make it one of the largest battery systems in the world.

This week, we learned that Tesla is going to supply the batteries for the project.

The news was revealed by SEC, a government-owned renewable energy company, announcing a $245 million investment in the billion-dollar project:

“The Hub will be comprised of three battery components totalling 600 megawatts in size and is being developed in partnership with renewable energy investor Equis Australia. Tesla will supply the batteries and Samsung will supply the remaining components of the storage system.”

Construction is already underway and they aimed for it to be completed by the end of 2025.

It will help stabilize the grid by taking better advantages of the wind and solar farms in the area.

SEC says that the battery system will be able to power 200,000 homes in the Melbourne area.

Ever since the “Big Tesla Battery” project in South Australia, the country has truly embraced battery-based energy storage systems.

Australia has several of the world’s biggest battery projects and most of them are powered by Tesla Megapacks.

The Megapack has quickly become the go-to solution for large-scale energy storage projects.

Last quarter, Tesla reported a record 4 GWh of energy storage deployed.

This project alone would represent almost half of Tesla’s quarterly energy storage capacity, but that capacity is going up rapidly thanks to Tesla’s new Megafactory in California.

If you are looking to install solar on your own home, to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage. EnergySage is a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar – whether you’re a homeowner or renter. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use, and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them. EnergySage can help you compare quotes with solar installers who carry Tesla Powerwalls and even Tesla Solar in some markets.