Tesla Cybertruck Launch news hub and watch party

Tesla is holding a Cybertruck delivery event today, and it will unveil the specs and pricing of the production version of the electric pickup truck.

Here, you will find all the important news coming out of the event, and you can join the Electrek team’s watch party.

After originally unveiling the Cybertruck in 2019, Tesla is finally bringing the production version to market.

The event is being held at Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas in Austin at 2 P.M. CT (3 P.M. ET – 12 P.M. PT).

It is being described as a “delivery event,” and Tesla is expected to deliver the pickup truck to a handful of customers at the event, but there’s more.

For most people, especially the more than 1 million reservation holders, the event is more about finally getting the production specs and pricing, which are expected to be revealed at the event.

