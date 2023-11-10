Tesla Cybertruck spotted climbing stairs off-road – showing great ground clearance

A Tesla Cybertruck was spotted climbing stairs off-road, and it gave us our best look at the electric pickup truck’s ground clearance.

We are just a few weeks away from the start of Cybertruck deliveries, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about the truck.

Earlier this week, there was a leak with some credibility that claimed to reveal all the dimensions of the Cybertruck.

The new information was welcomed, but we are still scrapping for more.

The leak didn’t include information on the Cybertruck’s ground clearance, but now a new video gives us a great look at it.

A Tesla Cybertruck release candidate was spotted climbing the off-road stairs at the Hollister Hills State Vehicle Recreation Area (SVRA) in California:

I’m sorry but that’s not how you claim Stair Step at Hollister hills. You need to keep the momentum going, can’t stop mid way going up or you will have a hard time moving up without sliding. pic.twitter.com/RCSMHrTVbo — omg_Tesla/Rivian (@omg_tesla) November 10, 2023

The climb gives us a perfect look at the electric pickup truck’s ground clearance – presumably on its highest suspension height.

Tesla claims that the Cybertruck’s air suspension enables lowering or raising by 4 inches in either direction:

Raise and lower suspension four inches in either direction for easy access to Cybertruck or the vault, while self-leveling capabilities adapt to any occasion and assist with every job.

In the video, the prototype is seen having some issues with the stair climb, but as noted by the poster, the driver appeared to intentionally stop in the middle of the stairs – losing momentum in the process.

Tesla has been spotted heavily testing the Cybertruck off-road over the last few months and it is expected to market the vehicle with significant off-roading capacity when it launches at the end of the month.

We should get all the details on November 30th at the delivery event.