Podcast: Tesla Cybertruck spec leak, Volvo EX30 first drive, EV earnings, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss the Tesla Cybertruck spec leak, Seth’s Volvo EX30 first drive, EV earnings (Rivian, Lucid, and Polestar), and more.
- Tesla Cybertruck specs leak every dimension + 14-50 outlet in bed
- Tesla plans to build its $25,000 electric car at Gigafactory Berlin
- Tesla to integrate Elon Musk’s new AI assistant in its vehicles
- Tesla Sweden strike update: Tesla comments, sympathy strikes expand
- Biden says he supports UAW push to unionize Tesla, Toyota
- Volvo EX30 first drive: This tiny, inexpensive electric SUV is also Volvo’s quickest car ever
- Mercedes teams up with the ‘largest convenience store’ operator for EV charging
- Polestar Day news hub: new Korea factory, 350kW DC, V2G
- Polestar cuts 2023 delivery target but expects new EV launches to drive demand
- Lucid (LCID) cuts 2023 EV production target as operating losses widen in Q3
- Lucid Motors joins the ‘in crowd,’ will adopt NACS and offer access to Tesla’s Supercharger network
- Rivian (RIVN) raises production goal again after strong Q3 earnings beat
- Volkswagen wants to launch an EV under $35K in the US, says it’s not scaling back
