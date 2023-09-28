Tesla delivers Cybertruck launch event apparel – hinting at imminent launch

Tesla has started to deliver Cybertruck launch event apparel to employees – hinting at an imminent launch for the electric pickup truck.

We still don’t have a date for the Cybertruck launch event.

The last official words came from CEO Elon Musk, who said he expected Tesla to hold a delivery event for Cybertruck at the end of Q3, which is only days away now.

It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen, but we still expect that it is very close, and now we get one more indication that the event could be just weeks away, and an announcement probably days away.

According to a new picture posted to the Cybertruck Owners Club, Tesla has started to give employees new “Cybertruck Launch Team” apparel:

This is a pretty good indication that Tesla is getting ready for the launch event.

Tesla has yet to send any invites, or at least it hasn’t been reported, despite actually offering invites as a reward in its owner’s referral program.

The launch event is expected to feature deliveries to Tesla employees, but more importantly, the estimated two million reservation holders will be expected to finally have Cybertruck production specs and pricing, which are expected to have greatly changed since the original announcement four years ago.

After that, Tesla should gradually open up orders to reservation holders, who will decide whether or not to go through with ordering the pickup truck based on the specs and pricing.

Electrek’s Take

I would expect that Tesla will start sending out invites to the Cybertruck delivery event within the next few days for an event at some point in October.

We have seen what looks to be very advanced release candidates lately and now with this new apparel coming out, it looks like everything is coming together for Tesla to finally launch what is most likely the most anticipated EV of the year.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.