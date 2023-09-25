 Skip to main content

Tesla considering EV factory in Thailand, reports prime minister after meeting with Elon Musk

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Sep 25 2023 - 5:07 am PT
0 Comments
Tesla factory rendering

Tesla is reportedly considering building an electric vehicle factory in Thailand, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin after meeting with Elon Musk.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to discuss several topics.

Thavisin met with several technology executives in New York amid the UN General Assembly and back in Bangkok today. He told reporters that he expects Tesla, Microsoft, and Google to invest $5 billion in the country.

He said (via Reuters):

“Tesla would be looking into an EV manufacturing facility, Microsoft and Google are looking at data centres.”

Tesla only somewhat recently started to operate officially in Thailand with opening orders late last year and starting deliveries this year.

The Thai auto market is more significant than most people would think. More than 750,000 cars were sold in the market last year, and it is expected to ramp up to 800K–900K this year. However, most of those vehicles are not in the same price range as Tesla vehicles.

While Tesla has started selling cars in the country, it is the first time we heard about Tesla potentially investing in manufacturing in Thailand.

Thailand is already one of the biggest vehicle assembly hubs in Asia with up to 2 million vehicles produced locally per year.

Tesla plans to ramp up vehicle production to 20 million vehicles per year by 2030, and it is going to need several new factories to make that happen.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger