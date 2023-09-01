Tesla is testing Cybertruck with dual-motor powertrain, interior look

Tesla is testing the Cybertruck with a dual-motor powertrain, according to new pictures of a prototype of the electric pickup truck.

We also get a good look at the interior.

Amid all the news with the release of the updated Model 3, Model S/X configuration update, and FSD price change, we almost missed a very interesting new sighting of the Cybertruck.

The pictures, leaked through the Cybertruck Owners Club, appear to have been taken at a testing facility or port.

The pictures show a Cybertruck with the hood open. There are a few interesting things about the prototype.

One of the main interesting things about the sighting is a sticker inside the hood that confirms that the Cybertruck powertrain is dual motor.

Tesla has talked about having single-, dual-, and tri-motor versions of the Cybertruck, but now it confirms that at least the dual motor is being tested:

There could be different versions being tested out there, but for simplicity, Tesla generally focuses on producing a single version of a new vehicle at launch.

Therefore, it could mean that the first Cybertruck to launch may have a dual motor.

We can also see a power supply unit under the hood:

However, that might be for the prototype and not something in the final version, even though Tesla is expected to add some power supply to the frunk.

The sighting also resulted in a good look at the interior of the Cybertruck:

We get a rare glimpse at the electric pickup truck’s back seat, which looks to offer decent space and large seats.

The prototype also appears to have a problem that has been spotted on some Cybertruck units where the doors look quite bad compared to the rest of the body panels:

Finally, Tesla appears to be taking every opportunity it can to troll people with its Cybertruck prototypes.

After the Cybertruck wrapped to look like other pickups, Tesla wrote, “How’s my driving? Call 1-800-ELN-MUSK” on the back of this prototype:

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.