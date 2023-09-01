 Skip to main content

Tesla is testing Cybertruck with dual-motor powertrain, interior look

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Sep 1 2023 - 9:17 am PT
12 Comments
Tesla Cybertruck prototype sept

Tesla is testing the Cybertruck with a dual-motor powertrain, according to new pictures of a prototype of the electric pickup truck.

We also get a good look at the interior.

Amid all the news with the release of the updated Model 3, Model S/X configuration update, and FSD price change, we almost missed a very interesting new sighting of the Cybertruck.

The pictures, leaked through the Cybertruck Owners Club, appear to have been taken at a testing facility or port.

The pictures show a Cybertruck with the hood open. There are a few interesting things about the prototype.

One of the main interesting things about the sighting is a sticker inside the hood that confirms that the Cybertruck powertrain is dual motor.

Tesla has talked about having single-, dual-, and tri-motor versions of the Cybertruck, but now it confirms that at least the dual motor is being tested:

There could be different versions being tested out there, but for simplicity, Tesla generally focuses on producing a single version of a new vehicle at launch.

Therefore, it could mean that the first Cybertruck to launch may have a dual motor.

We can also see a power supply unit under the hood:

However, that might be for the prototype and not something in the final version, even though Tesla is expected to add some power supply to the frunk.

The sighting also resulted in a good look at the interior of the Cybertruck:

We get a rare glimpse at the electric pickup truck’s back seat, which looks to offer decent space and large seats.

The prototype also appears to have a problem that has been spotted on some Cybertruck units where the doors look quite bad compared to the rest of the body panels:

Finally, Tesla appears to be taking every opportunity it can to troll people with its Cybertruck prototypes.

After the Cybertruck wrapped to look like other pickups, Tesla wrote, “How’s my driving? Call 1-800-ELN-MUSK” on the back of this prototype:

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger