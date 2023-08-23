 Skip to main content

Watch Tesla test Cybertruck’s likely final version on its own test track

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 23 2023 - 5:35 am PT
Tesla Cybertruck Fremont test track

A Tesla Cybertruck, likely the final version of the electric pickup truck, was spotted being tested on the automaker’s own test track in Fremont.

As we reported last week, it feels like the Cybertruck program is really on the cusp of reaching production.

We were particularly excited when we saw that Tesla Cybertrucks are now coming out of Gigafactory Texas in numbers, with nine electric pickup trucks spotted parked outside the plant.

Tesla now appears to have produced at least two batches of nine Cybertrucks each and sent those vehicles around the country.

Truckloads have been spotted all around the US.

Now one of those Cybertrucks was spotted being tested on Tesla’s test track at Fremont factory yesterday:

This is likely one of the release candidates and, therefore, the final version of the Cybertruck.

It is going through final testing and validation.

Some of the units that Tesla was seen shipping around the country were likely going to regulators, like the EPA, for final approval ahead of the start of deliveries.

As of the last statement made by CEO Elon Musk, Tesla aims to hold a delivery event at the end of the quarter.

Tesla is expected to deliver only a few Cybertrucks to employees as it has yet to announce final pricing and specs.

