 Skip to main content

Tesla rolls out Apple Shortcuts, helping automate and use Siri for vehicle controls

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 19 2023 - 9:33 am PT
0 Comments

Tesla has started to roll out Apple Shortcuts integration in a new mobile app update to help automate and use Siri for vehicle controls.

Yesterday, Tesla pushed a new update of its iOS mobile app.

In the release notes, the automaker noted that it is now giving access to vehicle controls through the Apple Shortcuts app:

Access your vehicle controls and climate from the Apple Shortcuts app.

Apple describes its Shortcuts app:

Siri Shortcuts deliver a quick way to get things done with your apps with just a tap or by asking Siri. The Shortcuts app enables you to create personal shortcuts with multiple steps from your favorite apps. Start from hundreds of examples in the Gallery or drag and drop to create your own.

Here are the shortcuts available in the app right now:

It enables Tesla owners to ask Siri to perform tasks related to their vehicles or they can use Shortcuts widgets to activate the task.

Tesla owners could already do some of these tasks through other third-party apps, but now it is officially integrated with Apple’s own app.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger