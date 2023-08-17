Tesla wants to launch an in-house rental service

Tesla is hiring to launch a new in-house “Tesla Rental Program” with a pilot program coming to collision centers in Texas.

The automaker has posted a new job listing for “Program Manager, Business Development.”

Melissa Porche Blakely, staff program manager, Business Development at Tesla, posted the listing on LinkedIn with the mention “big things happening…” – first spotted by @SawyerMerritt.

In the job posting, Tesla writes that the program manager’s role is going to be to launch “Tesla Rental Program” in Texas:

“Lead in the launch of the Tesla Rental Program in Texas”

Tesla doesn’t explain the rental program in the job listing, but it does note that there will be a pilot program in Tesla’s collision centers:

Support the team on launching a small pilot in all Texas collision sites.

Tesla operates five collision centers, aka body shops, in Texas: two around Houston, one in San Antonio, another in Austin, and one in Dallas.

It’s unclear if Tesla only plans to launch the rental program for customers at collision centers or if only the pilot program will be at the centers and broader car rental program could come later.

Tesla vehicles are already available for rent through rental giant Hertz, which ordered 100,000 Tesla vehicles to update its fleet.

Electrek’s Take

It certainly makes sense to have car rental available at body shops since your car can be there for an extended period of time and therefore, you could need a car for a few weeks or, god forbid, a few months.

But the way this whole thing is phrased could hint at a broader rental program.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.