Tesla Giga Texas had a false active shooter report; police investigating the source

This morning, there was an active shooter reported at Tesla Gigafactory Texas in Austin. Police cleared the factory. It turned out to be a false alarm, and the police are now investigating the source of it.

Early this morning, Tesla received a report of an active shooter in its massive factory in Austin.

An email was sent out to workers that read:

There is an Active Attacker near column location 35Z at the Giga Factory Texas. Please take cover and stand by for further details.

According to a police spokesperson, the authorities responded to the call at 5 a.m. and cleared the entire plant without any trace of a shooter, injury, or missing person. They declared it a false alarm.

The police are now investigating the source of the false alarm that started this operation.

Electrek’s Take

Glad that everyone is okay, but the source of the false alarm is a concern.

If it was designed as an attack on Tesla, it sounds like it was a successful one since the giant factory, which employs thousands of people, had to be cleared, halting production, and likely costing Tesla millions of dollars.

That’s on top of wasting the time of law enforcement. Hopefully, they can trace it back to the source of the false alarm.

It is reminiscent of Gigafactory Nevada having its own shooter scare, but in that case, the suspicion of wrongdoing behind that false alarm is on the side of Tesla. I am talking about the strange case of Martin Tripp, the Tesla saboteur or whistleblower, depending on whom you ask.

Maybe this is karma?