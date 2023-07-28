Watch out: Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV electric Police trucks are hitting US streets

The next time you get pulled over, it could be by Ford’s new electric police trucks that are beginning to hit the streets across the US.

Ford Lightning electric police trucks begin rolling out

Ford unveiled the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Special Service Vehicles (SSV) last summer, calling it “America’s first electric pickup truck purpose-built for police.”

The electric police truck features the powerful capabilities of the Lightning pickup, with law enforcement-specific interior features. These include:

Built-in steel intrusion plates in the front seatbacks

A reinforced instrument panel to handle police equipment

Available red/blue and amber/white LED warning lights mounted on the roof

Police-grade heavy-duty cloth seats with reduced bolsters to help holstered officers get in and out of the vehicle

These features come on top of what the Lighting already offers, including an interior featuring a 12-inch digital cluster and a 12-inch touchscreen.

On the outside, the Lightning has a Mega Power Frunk with 14.1 cubic feet of lockable cargo room with an included 220-amp DC power source.

Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV (Source: Ford)

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV packs the performance needed to complete the job with 452 hp, 775 lb-ft of torque, a 7,700 lb towing capacity, and a maximum payload of 2,235 lb with the standard battery.

Municipals can also opt for the extended-range battery with 580 hp, 775 lb-ft torque, 10,000 lb towing capacity, and a 0 to 60 mph acceleration in under four seconds.

Ford’s electric police truck comes loaded with Ford Pro’s suite of tools, software, and services to make it easy for municipal customers to make the transition with charging options, financing, and more. This includes Ford E-Telematics, for insights on EV range, vehicle health, etc, to maximize efficiency.

The first electric police trucks are beginning to roll out across the US as the Claremont, New Hampshire, police department put one of the nation’s first into service this week.

(Source: Claremont Police Department)

The department said on its Facebook that the Ford Lightning Pro SSV, which included charging infrastructure and emergency lighting, was a donation from Ford of Claremont, a local dealership.

According to Government Fleet, the donation was from Christian Gomes, dealer principal at the dealership and former NYPD police officer. It was his fourth vehicle donation.

A Ford spokesperson told Government Fleet this is one of the first Ford electric police trucks to arrive in New Hampshire and among the first in the Northeast.

(Source: Ford Pro)

In addition, a spokesperson said municipals can expect order-to-delivery timing to be as early as three months if placed now.