Genesis and Samsung team up to tech out the new GV90 electric SUV

Genesis is developing a new flagship electric SUV, the GV90, its largest EV so far. The GV90 will feature the latest technology and software in a rare collaboration between the Hyundai Motor Group and Samsung.

The Genesis GV90 will be the largest SUV from the brand, positioned as its flagship electric vehicle.

The electric SUV is part of Hyundai’s next-gen models, featuring a new dedicated platform, batteries, and production capabilities as part of its KRW 109.4 trillion ($85B) investment over the next decade.

Hyundai’s current electric models ride on the E-GMP platform, including the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60.

After revealing the new investment, Hyundai Motor Group’s CEO, Jae Hoon Chang, said its new Integrated Modular architecture (IMA) would replace the E-GMP models going forward.

The new IMA platform is designed to cover more than just mid-size SUVs, enabling a “significant advancement” over the E-GMP, as Chang explained:

It encompasses nearly all vehicle classes, ranging from small and large SUVs to pickup trucks, along with the flagship models of the Genesis brand.

A report from South Korea’s ET News last month claimed Hyundai was finalizing the development of the platform with an included massive 113.2 kWh battery pack.

If the reports are true, this would be among the highest capacities for mass-produced passenger EVs. The Mercedes Benz EQS has 107.8 kWh and is currently the highest, with the Tesla Model S (100 kWh) and Kia EV9 (99.8 kWh) not far behind. This would suggest an expected range of up to nearly 500 miles (800 km). And that’s not all.

Genesis Electrified GV70 (Source: Genesis)

Genesis GV90 to feature Samsung tech in rare collab

Last month, Hyundai formed a powerhouse alliance with other South Korean industry leaders, including Samsung, SK, and LG, to boost EV sales in the region.

According to South Korean Car Blog, the GV90 will feature Samsung Electronics’ “Exynos Auto V920” semiconductor. The powerful processor provides an immersive driving experience with advanced driver assist features, a digital cockpit, and functional safety features.

Genesis Electrified GV70 interior (Source: Genesis)

As such, the Genesis GV90 will offer the latest infotainment system with video streaming services, games, and more.

The Exynos Auto V920 features 10 CPUs, increasing performance by 70% compared to previous generations. With the latest processing unit, NPU performance (an important factor in using AI) has also improved by 270%.

The flagship Genesis GV90 will mark the first time that Hyundai Motor Group will use Samsung Electronics semiconductors. In addition, Samsung Display will supply the OLED, another Hyundai first.

Electrek’s Take

I, for one, can’t wait to see the new flagship Genesis electric SUV. A long-range, next-gen EV platform with advanced Samsung tech and a luxurious, tech-focused Genesis interior? Sign me up.

Hyundai is making big moves as the industry shifts to electric vehicles, and so far, it is working out in its favor. The automaker is targetting over 10% profitability with its next-gen EVs with enhanced production capabilities in 2030.

Through economies of scale, Hyundai says, the new EV platform will enable maximum cost reduction. The company plans to share over 80 common modules across several segments for greater flexibility and efficiency.

The Genesis GV90 will mark a new era for the brand as it works to become a top three EV producer by the end of the decade.