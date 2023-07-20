Revolve’s stylish 60 mph electric cafe racer takes a few turns

Beyond the well-known aesthetics of a cafe racer, which include features like lowered handlebars for a sportier riding position, the spirit of a cafe racer is fast, nimble, and inexpensive, which the Revolve Electric Café Racer has managed to embody.

While it may not be the fastest electric motorcycle – not by a long shot – it does strike a unique balance between style, speed, and price. For those unfamiliar with the cafe racer story, in the early 1950s to 1960s, young riders in England desired more excitement, speed, and style. However, since there wasn’t a market offering fast bikes at a low cost, the youth of the 1950s had to be resourceful. They modified bikes like Nortons and Triumphs to make them as fast as possible in the most affordable way, then used these bikes to race from cafe to cafe, hence the name cafe racer. Fast forward to today, those of us seeking fast and relatively inexpensive electric motorcycles find ourselves in a similar situation, searching diligently for low cost, decent speed, and a touch of style.

While the electric cafe racer is not a speed demon by any means, it does offer an aggressive riding position, weighs only 240 pounds, and can sustain a top speed of 60 mph, all for a price tag of $6,500. Besides a few special features – such as Bluetooth battery, regenerative braking, temperature sensors, and a reverse feature (which is not likely to be needed frequently due to its low weight) – the electric cafe racer strongly reminds me of the older classic cafe racers. It prioritizes speed, cost, and style over having the most expensive parts. The 72v 50 ah battery, combined with the 5000W/15000W peak motor, provides a range of up to 70 miles and makes for an overall fun ride in sport mode.

With its low seating and forward-leaning riding position, paired with decent-sized tires, the ride feels fast, even without exceeding the speed limit of around 60 mph. There’s something inherently enjoyable about riding lightweight motorcycles; they instill confidence when maneuvering, allowing for fun, intentional rear wheel skids, and quick weaving around obstacles. Although you won’t be able to outrun cars on this bike, light motorcycles like the Revolve Electric Café Racer offer a unique sense of forgiving playfulness.

While aspects such as suspension, brake system, and pegs may not be as high-quality as those seen on higher-end bikes, they still contribute to a comfortable and safe ride. I found the regenerative braking on the bike to be strong enough to stop about 70 percent of the time. It also proves especially useful when braking during sharp turns since applying rear brakes on such a lightweight bike can cause the rear wheel to lock up and skid faster than one might like in a turn. As for the riding stance, the bike sits quite low to the ground, making it effortless to maneuver and lean into curves. In my opinion, the bike’s easy handling and stability at speeds of 60 mph make it quite enjoyable to race around town without the worry of accidentally applying too much throttle.

Although the electric cafe racer looks the part of a street-legal motorcycle, it is still very much in a legal gray area with its Chinese VIN. The bike includes many of the parts required to officially become a street-legal bike in the United States, and while there are many people who have successfully registered this bike using the VIN that the bike comes with, those are usually cases where the local DMV doesn’t check as much as they should and simply issues a plate with the VIN. I certainly wouldn’t count on being able to get this bike registered by just any DMV, but for those willing to try their luck, it just might work.

Regarding the turn signals, they consist of minimal-profile bullet-style lights, similar to those seen on classic cafe racers. Overall, there are plenty of details on this bike that give it a strikingly similar appearance to old-style cafe racers, such as rear drum brakes, rear dual spring shocks, small fenders, and an analog-styled speedometer.

The only minor changes I would suggest for this bike are the ability to raise the kickstand slightly higher, allowing for greater clearance when leaning on curves, and perhaps adding bar end mirrors. However, mods like bar end mirrors may cause legal issues depending on your location and are more of a personal aesthetic preference. Although the bike is named the Revolve Electric Café Racer, it certainly bares more than a passing resemblance to the Chinese Denzel.

Electrek’s Take

The Resolve Electric Café Racer’s strongest attribute lies in its faithfulness to the original cafe racer look. If you’re seeking a classic-looking motorcycle to enjoy around town or as a steppingstone from electric bicycles to more powerful motorcycles, the electric cafe racer is a great option. However, if you’re looking for a motorcycle capable of commuting with ease on highways, the top speed of 60 mph might be a stretch. One thing to note is that while the bike looks like a classic cafe racer, it does not come with the high-end finishes and parts commonly seen on modern custom cafe racers, where a single directional light can cost up to $100. Overall the bike prioritizes decent high speed and a relatively affordable price for a motorcycle.