5 ways to keep your EV running smoothly in the face of extreme heat

As an extreme heat wave continues across the southern US and threatens to spread north, here are five ways EV drivers can keep their cars running in the face of record-breaking high temperatures.

Park in the shade. If parking your EV in the shade is further away from your office or the supermarket, go ahead and take a walk. Parking in the shade on a hot day is particularly good for EVs, as it helps reduce the car’s temperature and protects the battery from overheating.

According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, parking an EV in direct sunlight can cause the battery temperature to increase by up to 12F, but parking in the shade can keep the battery temperature at or below the ambient temperature.

Keep your EV battery charged to 80%. High temperatures can cause an EV battery to degrade faster. Keep the battery charged to ensure your EV has the power it needs.

Keeping a battery charged between 20-80% can help prolong its lifespan, while letting it sit at more than 80% for extended periods can cause it to degrade faster. Also, plan your driving route so that you use your battery power wisely.

Use air conditioning sparingly. Don’t blast the AC – it can reduce the range of your EV. Precondition the car before you enter, preferably while it’s still plugged in, which can help reduce the amount of time needed to run the AC. And if you don’t need it, turn the temperature up, or turn it off.

Monitor tire pressure. Extreme heat causes your tires to expand, and that can lead to overinflation and reduce an EV’s range. So monitor the tire pressure regularly and adjust it as needed.

You can find the recommended tire pressure for your EV in the owner’s manual, inside the driver’s side door, or on the car’s computer screen (that’s where I check it for my Tesla Model 3). Keeping the tires inflated to the correct pressure improves overall efficiency.

Avoid DC fast charging in extreme heat. Extreme heat affects charging speed, so choose cooler times of day for DC fast charging – if you have to fast charge. During peak hours, some DC fast charging stations may slow down speeds to manage demand, which helps to ensure that they don’t overheat.

Thanks to Kate Harrison, cofounder at MoveEV, as we referenced her article for this post.

If you’re an electric vehicle owner, charge up your car at home with rooftop solar panels. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing on solar, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use, and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online, and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –ad*