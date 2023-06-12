You can watch the steepest Tesla Solar Roof being built in this new project that showcases the versatility of the solar tiles.

By being a roofing product that panels added on top of existing roofing products, Tesla’s solar roof tiles offer an opportunity to address new parts of the markets.

It can be a solution for homeowners who want to go solar, but they need to replace their roof soon.

It also can help optimize solar production on more complexed roofs.

As an example, American Home Contractors, a certified Tesla Solar Roof installer, released a video of a new solar roof they installed – resulting in what they believe is now “the steepest Tesla Solar Roof”:

The roof has steep 52:12 (77°) pitch, but with the Tesla Solar Roof, American Home Contractors managed to still fit 14.8 kW of solar power with 206 active tiles.

The company estimates that the roof will be able to produce about 11.3 MWh of solar power per year.

Here are the specs of the system:

Roof size: 4,070 sq ft.

System Size: 14.8 kW

206 Active Tiles

4 Powerwall Batteries

Est. Production: 11,319.29kWh/yr

When launching the solar roof, CEO Elon Musk presented it as a critical product to accelerate solar power deployment.

He said that he aimed for Tesla to produce 1,000 new solar roofs per week by the end of 2019. It was always clear that Tesla was far behind on that goal, but we didn’t know by how much until last year.

The company never released data on its solar roof installations and always included them with its solar panel retrofits, which represent the vast majority of its solar power deployment.

In 2022, Electrek obtained solar roof installations for the first time and confirmed that Tesla deployed 2.5 MW of solar roofs during the second quarter of 2022, or about 23 roofs per week – not even close to its goal.

But Tesla is still ramping up the product and signing new installers.

Recently, we have seen an increase in third-party certified installers sharing new solar roof projects like this one.

