 Skip to main content

Colorado’s new EV state tax credits are fantastic

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | May 29 2023 - 10:28 am PT
11 Comments
Colorado EV tax credits

Colorado is trailblazing with a new law that ramps up impressive EV state tax credits for both purchases and leases.

Colorado’s new EV state tax credits

Governor Jared Polis (D-CO) signed House Bill 23-1272 into law on May 11. On page eight it says that from July 1, 2023, all Colorado residents who purchase or lease an EV with MSRP up to $80,000 qualify for an EV tax credit of $5,000. This tax credit will be in place until January 1, 2025, when the EV tax credit then begins to drop incrementally until 2029.

This is a big boost from the current $2,000 state EV tax credit for new EV purchases, and $1,500 for two-year leases.

Beginning January 1, 2024, EVs under $35,000 MSRP will be eligible for an additional tax credit of $2,500.

And sorry to be a Debbie Downer, but you can’t just cross state borders in order to get Colorado’s EV tax credit – you actually have to pay taxes in Colorado.

Electrek’s Take

Let’s say you want to buy a new Tesla Model Y Long Range with Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive. I’ve not added any extras when choosing the model, so the cost is $50,490 before state sales tax.

This model already qualifies for the federal tax credit of $7,500, and from July 1, it also qualifies for Colorado’s state tax credit of $5,000.

That drops the price down to $37,990, and some folks in Colorado may qualify for rebates from their utilities as well.

I simply can’t see how any gas cars within the Model Y’s price range could beat this deal of a $12,500 tax credit. Nice one, Colorado.

Photo: Genesis USA

If you’re an electric vehicle owner, charge up your car at home with rooftop solar panels. To make sure you’re finding a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing on solar, check out EnergySage. EnergySage is a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20 to 30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them. 
Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisors to help you every step of the way. Get started here.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
EV Federal Tax Credit

EV Federal Tax Credit
ev tax credit colorado colorado ev incentive

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.