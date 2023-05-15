 Skip to main content

North America’s largest graphite factory is launching in Georgia

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | May 15 2023 - 12:47 pm PT
3 Comments
graphite Georgia

Graphite is in virtually all EV batteries, and Chicago-based Anovion Technologies is opening the largest graphite production facility in North America.

Anovion is initially investing $800 million to open a 1.5 million-square-foot graphite production factory in Bainbridge, in Decatur County, Georgia, which will create around 400 jobs. This new expansion facility is the first of this scale for the company.

The factory will produce 40,000 metric tonnes per year of synthetic graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

Anovion said it chose Bainbridge because of its existing and planned low- and carbon-free energy sources for power, short supply chains, and access to existing rail infrastructure.

Eric Stopka, chief executive officer of Anovion, said about choosing Georgia for its new graphite production factory:

Not only does existing infrastructure make Southwest Georgia an attractive location for Anovion’s new facility, but the proximity to other battery and EV manufacturing plants will allow us to further reduce our carbon footprint.

The company’s executive chairman, Chip Dunn, noted that Anovion is working to secure “a domestic source for … critical materials required for US lithium-ion battery production.”

In October 2022, Anovion was awarded a $117 million grant from the US Department of Energy under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law so it could help develop the domestic battery manufacturing supply chain.

Anovion also said today that it’s going to expand its hydro-powered manufacturing facility near Niagara Falls, New York, which it says is one of the only qualified US sources of battery-grade synthetic graphite that’s commercially shipping product today.

Read more: The US’s first-ever complete solar supply chain is coming

If you’re considering going solar, it’s always a good idea to get quotes from a few installers. To make sure you’re finding a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage. EnergySage is a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20 to 30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisors to help you every step of the way. Get started here. – ad*

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Green Energy

Green Energy
Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief: A daily technical, …
EGEB Lithium-ion battery Battery Manufacturing Georgia

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.