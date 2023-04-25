 Skip to main content

This floating offshore wind platform could be a game changer

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Apr 25 2023 - 3:45 pm PT
Developer Gazelle Wind Power just publicly explained, for the first time, how its newest floating offshore wind platform works – here’s why it’s a unique solution.

As Electrek recently reported, Dublin-based Gazelle is currently piloting its latest, third-generation modular floating offshore wind platform in Portugal, and it’s debuting the platform’s technology at WindEurope 2023 in Copenhagen this week.

Gazelle says its first-gen technology was primarily designed to float and survive harsh ocean conditions and that its second-gen tech was “focused on industrialization.”

The company’s newest platform is a lighter, less expensive structure that can be serially produced. It requires no specialist cranes or vessels to install, as it’s modular, and it uses less steel. A 1-GW offshore wind farm using Gazelle’s floating platform, for example, would save 71,000 tonnes of steel.

Gazelle’s platform is anchored to the seabed by two vertical mooring lines attached to pivoting arms, and a counterweight hangs beneath, in the center, keeping the turbine’s pitch low, even in extreme forces, and improving the turbine’s operational efficiency. Picture an “M” shape beneath the water’s surface. Check it out:

Electrek’s Take

Gazelle’s pilot in Portugal is certainly one I’m going to watch, as the floating offshore wind industry certainly needs a cost-effective, modular platform that’s robust yet able to roll out quickly and efficiently.

Floating offshore wind may be a fledgling industry, but it’s going to be massive: As of November 2022, the global pipeline of floating offshore wind projects had more than doubled over 12 months from 91 gigawatts (GW) to 185 GW, and the number of projects worldwide had increased from 130 to 230 in the same period.

The race is on for floating wind power innovation, and that’s why it’s worth spotlighting technology that could potentially revolutionize a new industry.

Photo: Gazelle Wind Power

