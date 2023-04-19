Jaguar will break its own speed limit with a 430-mile range EV that will be a ‘copy of nothing’

Jaguar Land Rover is going to launch a four-door GT EV that will be its fastest car ever, as the first of three luxury electric cars.

The ultraluxury four-door GT will be built in Solihull in the UK. Jaguar Land Rover says the GT will have more power output than any previous Jaguar, but it doesn’t yet say what that is.

Professor Gerry McGovern, OBE, said:

We have radically reimagined Jaguar as a modern luxury brand. The key to Jaguar’s transformation is that the designs convey that they are a copy of nothing.

The EV GT will have a range of up to 430 miles (700 km), and the price tag starts at a hefty £100,000 ($124,200). It will be built on a new platform called Jaguar Electrified Architecture (JEA) that will be used for future electric Jaguar models. Jaguar is only going to sell EVs after 2025, so it’s investing £1 billion into JEA.

Jaguar says it will release more details of the 4-door GT later this year, and it will go on sale in selected markets in 2024, with client deliveries starting in 2025.

This was just one of Jaguar Land Rover’s big announcements today about its electrification strategy. Overall, it will spend £15 billion over the next five years to electrify its Jaguar, Land Rover, and Range Rover brands. That spend will also be put toward electrifying its industrial footprint, retraining its workforce, and developing its autonomous, AI, and digital technologies.

The company also announced that Halewood in Merseyside will become its first all-electric car plant and that a fully electric Range Rover will be available to order later this year.

Jaguar Land Rover is aiming to reach net zero by 2039.

Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

