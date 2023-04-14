Electric seaglider revealed from REGENT to take flight next year

Sustainable maritime transportation start-up REGENT revealed the full-scale prototype of its zero-emission 100% electric seaglider Friday, set to take flight in 2024.

REGENT is on a mission to change regional transportation for the better. The company designs and builds all-electric “seagliders,” providing a quick, low-cost, sustainable coastal travel solution.

With 40% of the world’s population living in coastal communities, REGENT’s electric seagliders can help provide an alternative zero-emission travel method to reduce congestion.

REGENT has pioneered a new path with its seaglider that combines the best in traveling by boat and airplane. The vehicle operates a few meters off the water’s surface, combining the high speeds of an aircraft with the low operating costs of a boat.

By operating at an “ultra-low altitude,” REGENT’s electric seaglider is designed to be regulated and certified by maritime authorities, meaning you won’t need a flight plan or pilot’s log.

The start-up introduced a proof-of-concept (1/4 scale) model last year with backing from Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank host Mark Cuban capable of cruising at 180 mph (over 155 knots).

Last September, REGENT achieved a significant milestone by completing the world’s first all-electric seaglider flight with three modes of maritime operation, including floating, foiling, and flying.

REGENT took another significant step forward Friday, unveiling its new full-scale prototype alongside plans to expand manufacturing capabilities.

REGENT full-scale electric seaglider prototype (Source: REGENT)

REGENT introduces a full-scale electric seaglider prototype

The start-up says its new full-scale electric seaglider mock-up designed to carry passengers is expected to begin flight testing in 2024.

In addition, REGENT revealed plans to expand its manufacturing footprint at its Rhode Island headquarters by up to 600,000 square feet for building and testing its seagliders.

REGENT says it has over $8 billion in commercial orders that it will begin working through by mid-decade. The company’s CEO and founder, Billy Thalheimer, explains the potential of their product, saying:

“Our studies, based on publicly validated data, show that our seagliders serve an $11 billion market that we project to swell to as much as $25 billion as battery technology advances. The $8 billion in orders our company has already received from a variety of companies around the world reflect the need for fast, reliable, and sustainable maritime transportation.

The new full-scale prototype comes as REGENT enters a new hypergrowth phase with over $50 million in funding since its launch.

Just in the past few months, REGENT has had several aerospace pioneers join its board of advisers, including David Neeleman, co-founder of JetBlue, and Dennis Muilenburg, former CEO of The Boeing Company.

REGENT has also received strategic investments from top-tier companies, including defense leader Lockheed Martin and Japan’s largest air carrier, Japan Airlines.

According to REGENT, Southern Airways will be the first to receive a commercial electric seaglider when it enters service around 2025.