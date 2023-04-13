 Skip to main content

Enel X Way plans to add 10K DC public charging stations in North America by 2030

Michelle Lewis  | Apr 13 2023
Enel X Way today announced that it plans to add 10,000 DC public charging stations – and at least 2 million home, commercial, and public EV charge ports overall – in North America by 2030.

Enel X Way already serves the home and commercial charging segments in North America – it sells EV chargers directly to consumers on its website and also works with businesses and utilities. Now it’s expanding into the public charging market.

Enel X Way says its deployment of over 10,000 DC public charging stations will be in support of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, which allocates $5 billion to the states to create a US-wide, interconnected network of DC fast chargers along the National Highway Systems.

In order to be NEVI compliant, EV charging stations must include at least four ports with connectors capable of simultaneously charging four EVs at 150 kilowatts (kW) each, with a total station power capacity of 600kW or more.

The NEVI Formula Program is part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by US President Joe Biden in November 2021.

Enel X Way, which is a subsidiary of global renewable energy giant Enel Group, is also launching new installation, operations and maintenance, and financing services to help accelerate its huge EV charge port deployment.

Photo: Enel X Way

