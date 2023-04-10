GM teases GMC Sierra EV pickup early designs

The GMC Sierra EV will be the second fully electric truck from the GM brand, following the GMC Hummer EV pickup. With an estimated 400 miles of range, the new GMC Sierra EV is poised to take on the Ford F-150 Lightning and the upcoming electric Ram 1500 REV. The automaker teased a few early designs for its upcoming electric truck recently.

New designs for the GMC Sierra EV emerges

General Motors (GM) is preparing to release a slate of new fully electric vehicles over the next year or two, including the Chevy Equinox EV, Chevy Blazer EV, and Silverado EV.

After selling over 20,000 electric vehicles for the first time in Q1, GM overtook Ford as the number two EV maker in the US, behind Tesla.

At a tech conference in February, GM’s CEO Mary Barra said, “We are different from the rest of the traditional OEMs, and this is really going to be our year to prove it.”

Despite disappointing sales with its current flagship GMC Hummer EV, selling only two units in the first quarter, GM believes it’s well-positioned to continue the growth. Part of the confidence comes from the automaker’s flexible Ultium platform, which can be used to build a compact EV up to a super truck like the Hummer EV.

The Ultium platform will be the base for GMC’s second electric pickup, the Sierra EV, due out in 2024. Although GMC unveiled the one-of-one first edition Denali 1 trim, the automaker has yet to release what the mass production version will entail.

Last week, General Motors Design teased a few sketches on Instagram, showing what we can expect from the new GMC Sierra EV.

GMC has several Sierra EV trims, including the Elevation, AT4, and upcoming Denali. The first edition GMC Sierra EV Denali will start at $107,000 (+DFC), with other trims expected to begin at around $50,000.

From left to right: 2025 GMC Sierra EV Elevation, 2025 GMC Sierra EV AT4, 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 (Source: GMC)

2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1

The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will feature 754 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque with max towing of up to 9,500 pounds.

In addition, the all-electric truck comes with 800V DC fast charging, providing 100 miles in roughly 10 minutes, a Multipro midgate (expands the bed up to 10′ 10″), and four-wheel steer crabwalk abilities.

2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali 1 trim (Source: GMC)

First edition buyers will receive a unique luxurious Edition 1 decor accent on the interior, a panoramic fixed glass roof, 24-inch wheels with 35-inch tires, a 16.8-inch diagonal center touch screen, and air ride suspension.

With Power Station Pro, the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 also has the ability to power your home’s essentials for up to 21 days in the event of an emergency.

The Denali first edition will be available in early 2024 by reservation only, which will be followed by the AT4 trim later in 2024, and Elevation in early 2025.