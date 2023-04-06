Tesla releases its ‘Master Plan Part 3’ white paper with the math behind its plan to save the world

Tesla has now released its “Master Plan Part 3,” which is basically the white paper with the math behind its plan to save the world, which was unveiled at Investor Day last month.

Last month, Tesla held its Investor Day during which the automaker sort of unveiled its Master Plan Part 3.

Unlike Part 1 and 2, Tesla didn’t simply release a short and concise blog post highlighting what Tesla would do to accelerate the advent of sustainable transport and energy.

Instead, the automaker gave a presentation with the math of what it takes to transition the world to sustainable energy.

It also included some of what Tesla is doing and planned to do to be part of that plan, but the main message behind the presentation appeared to be that a transition to a world economy based on sustainability is extremely doable.

At the time, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla would release a white paper with more details about the calculations, sources of information, and assumptions.

Tesla has now released this white paper, which it is calling its “Master Plan Part 3.” You can read it in full here:

Like the presentation last month, it goes into detail about explaining a “proposed path to reach a sustainable global energy economy through end-use electrification and sustainable electricity generation and storage.”

The core concepts and math are the same as what was unveiled last month, but it now includes a lot of sources for the numbers brought forward during the presentation.