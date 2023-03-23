Tesla launches new extended service warranty straight from its app

Tesla has launched new extended service warranties for its electric vehicles that can be purchased straight from its mobile app.

Like combustion engine vehicles, electric vehicles have two main warranties – the vehicle (or bumper-to-bumper) warranty and a powertrain warranty. For electric vehicles, the latter is for the battery pack and electric motor.

Tesla has a leading powertrain warranty for eight years or 192,000 to 240,000 km (120,000 to 150,000 miles), depending on the model. As for the vehicle warranty, it’s fairly standard, meaning four years or 80,000 km, whichever comes first. Tesla has occasionally offered extended vehicle warranties.

Today, the automaker has launched a new offering, and it is selling it directly through its mobile app:

As noted, the agreement is for a period of two years or 25,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

Here is the pricing for each different model:

Vehicle Model Purchase Price (USD) Model S $3,100.00 Model X $3,500.00 Model 3 $1,800.00 Model Y $2,000.00

Here’s the full vehicle extended warranty agreement:

Electrek’s Take

Over the years, I had three Tesla vehicles go off vehicle warranty, and I currently have two of them. I had very little issue with them and certainly nothing that would cost anything close to those amounts.

If it’s something you are worried about, you are probably better off putting that same amount in a savings account. Most likely after two years when this warranty expires, you would still have some, if not all, of that money.

That said, everyone should decide for themselves what is best for them, and that’s why it is great to have the option.

One thing that is a bit concerning is the inclusion into the mobile app. I wouldn’t be surprised if Tesla starts sending out notifications to sell them at times, especially if it needs some money at the end of a quarter.