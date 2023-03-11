Quick Charge Podcast: March 11, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is facing ‘criminal’ allegations regarding Gigafactory Berlin
- Tesla announces a new ‘high-visibility glass roof’ for Model S
- Tesla Cybertruck size revealed? How does it compare to a Ford Raptor?
- Ford reveals an electric school bus based on the E-Transit cargo van
- Mitsubishi will be a ‘mainly BEV’ brand by 2035 with 4 EVs, including an electric pickup
- VinFast hits another hurdle in its US electric vehicle expansion, delays EV plant until 2025
- Ford is recalling just 18 F-150 Lightnings over recent battery problems
- Nissan Ariya production running one-third short of planned in EV’s latest setback
