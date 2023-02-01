Quick Charge Podcast: February 1, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Roadster turns 15 years old today, still no sign of the new version
- Tesla plans to ramp up Giga Shanghai production after surge in orders, report says
- VW may soon make a compact electric SUV in the US
- Rivian hit with wave of layoffs amid serious cost concerns
- Nissan shares its modded up Ariya ahead of 17,000 mile journey from North to South Pole
- VW has no plans to join Tesla and Ford in an EV price war – CEO
- GM’s latest look at the Equinox EV has us guessing on range, battery, and price
