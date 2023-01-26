Quick Charge Podcast: January 26, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla updates Cybertruck production timeline: Temper your expectations
- Elon Musk kills hope of Tesla retrofitting new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware
- Elon Musk thinks you are not smart if you don’t believe in Tesla’s Full Self-Driving value
- Toyota cracks amid electric vehicle movement, CEO replaced by Lexus chief
- Mercedes-Benz DRIVE PILOT becomes first Level 3 autonomous driving system to be certified for US roads
- The future of solar EVs dims: Lightyear is bankrupt, Sion fights for its life, Aptera on the brink
- REE Automotive taps Microvast as battery supplier to its modular EV platforms
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments