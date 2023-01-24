Watch the installation of the world’s most powerful wind turbine

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has released a video that shows how it built the world’s most powerful wind turbine prototype.

The Vestas V236-15.0 MW offshore prototype produced its first power earlier this month.

It’s installed at the Østerild Test Center for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark, and it’s undergoing an extensive test and verification program before full type certification and serial production begins.

Vestas just released a video that shows how they erected the giant wind turbine, and it’s fascinating to watch, as it’s a first for many things, such as size, location, and capacity.

As Christian Gjerlov, product owner of Vestas Power Solutions, says in the video below:

It’s a massive civil engineering feat to put up one of these turbines onshore. The tower, the nacelle, and the blade are installed by some of the biggest cranes available onshore, and we’ve actually had to develop special lifting processes to be able to erect this very big turbine onshore.

Check out the short (and pretty exciting) video here:

About the world’s most powerful wind turbine

Vestas’ V236-15.0 MW was introduced to the market in February 2021. It has a rotor diameter of 774 feet (236 meters) and a wind-swept area of 470,845 square feet (43,743 square meters) – the wind industry’s largest.

At 919 feet (280 meters), it’s also the world’s tallest wind turbine.

The 379-foot (115.5-meter) blades were manufactured at Vestas’ blade factory in Nakskov, Denmark.

A single Vestas V236-15.0 MW is capable of producing 80 GWh per year. That’s enough to power around 20,000 European households and save more than 38,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of removing 25,000 passenger cars from the road annually.

The V236-15.0 MW will make its debut next year at Denmark’s Frederikshavn wind farm.

It’s also been selected for New Jersey’s Atlantic Shores offshore wind farm as well as New York’s Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 projects.

And it won’t stay the world’s most powerful wind turbine for long, as ever more powerful wind turbines are being debuted, most recently in China.

Photo: Vestas

