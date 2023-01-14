Quick Charge Podcast: January 14, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Amid demand concerns, Tesla cuts prices by up to $13K in US
- Tesla tries to claim massive price cuts are due to ‘partial normalization of cost inflation’
- More information about Tesla’s new Autopilot/Full Self-Driving hardware leaks
- Mazda’s MX-30 PHEV is finally coming, with smaller battery and V2L… but only in Europe
- Ford’s EV program coming to hundreds of Lincoln dealers covering nearly 90% of sales
- Nikola (NKLA) relocates its battery manufacturing to put all EV production under one roof
- BMW CEO declares its EVs will soon be the ‘benchmark’ in charging, range, and pricing
