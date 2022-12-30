Podcast: Electrek’s year in review and look at 2023

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss the year 2022 in the EV market and we look into what we expect and hope to see in 2023.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla confirms 4680 battery cell production is now enough for 1,000 cars a week
- Tesla adds extra discount for Model S and Model X for just 2 days
- Tesla confirms 285,000 people bought Full Self-Driving
- Here are the Tesla models eligible for $7,500 US federal tax credit
- Here’s every electric vehicle that qualifies for the current and upcoming US federal tax credit
- Elon Musk tells Tesla employees to not be ‘bothered by stock market craziness’
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
