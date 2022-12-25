How to turn your Tesla into a $100,000 gaming computer

Now that Tesla launched Steam in its Model S and Model X, there’s a way to make your electric car your main gaming computer – a $100,000+ gaming computer.

In the latest Model S and Model X, Tesla included a new entertainment computer with capabilities similar to the latest generation of gaming consoles and gaming computers.

It’s going to be the new computer powering Tesla’s video game ambitions, which the automaker believes are going to be increasingly important inside vehicles amid the advent of self-driving technology.

In the meantime, Tesla is developing new video game apps for owners to play in their vehicles while parked or in the backseat screen in the Model S and Model X.

But now that Tesla launched Steam Beta in the vehicles, it even opens up the capacity to make your Tesla Model S or Model X your home gaming computer or console.

A Tesla owner on Reddit showed that Tesla’s native Steam app can be linked to an Apple TV through the Steam Link App – meaning that you can play games running on your Tesla gaming computer on any screen with an Apple TV in your house:

Your Tesla can basically become your main gaming computer in your house – albeit a pretty expensive gaming computer.

You need is to download the Steam Link app on your device.

For Apple devices, like Macbooks or Apple TVs, the company describes the app:

“The Steam Link app allows you to play your Steam games across all your computers. Just pair an MFI or Steam controller to your Mac, connect to a computer running Steam on the same local network, and start playing your existing Steam games.”

You only need to have your Tesla and the device on which you wish to stream your Steam game to be on the same Wifi network and then connect a controller to that device.

As long as your car is within range, you can have it power your gaming inside your house and enjoy any game in your Steam library.

Electrek’s Take

It’s pretty cool that this works in the first place, but obviously, it’s not an ideal gaming setup.

You’d think that if you can afford a $100,000+ car and you are a gamer, you also be able and want to build yourself a more efficient gaming setup. I know I would.

But it’s still awesome that it is something that you can do if you are so inclined.